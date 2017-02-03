Remembering the faithful who crossed the Mississippi River
Mormons gather in front of the Joseph Smith and Brigham Young Statue "Eyes Westward" statue during the 1846 Mormon Exodus Saturday Feb. 4, 2017 in Nauvoo, IL. The march commemorates the exodus from Nauvoo to Utah.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Feb 3
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|428
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,101
|A Time for Prophecy
|Feb 1
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Feb 1
|Steve
|28,901
|Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,...
|Jan 31
|Wildchild
|3
|Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey
|Jan 29
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|1
|Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve...
|Jan 25
|no cure for relig...
|1
