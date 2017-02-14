Preview: 'Finding Neverland' flies into The Smith Center
It's said that adults, wherever they are in the world, wish that they'd never grown up, and we all know the desire to fly and hold onto the fun, untroubled days of youth.The story of "Peter Pan" has been told in many forms, first in 1902 in J.M. Barrie's book, then in 1904 in the first version of the play, "The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up." This was long before special effects and invisible wires.It was first seen in the U.S. in 1905 after a British tour.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Mon
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Feb 10
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|430
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
|A Time for Prophecy
|Feb 1
|True Christian wi...
|3
