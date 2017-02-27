President Russell M. Nelson completed...

President Russell M. Nelson completed same challenge he issued to young adults

18 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during a worldwide devotional for young adults held in the Marriott Center at Brigham Young University on Sunday, Jan. 8. In January, President Russell M. Nelson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a challenge while speaking at the Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults. President Nelson invited those listening to study "everything Jesus said and did as recorded in the Old Testament, his laws as recorded in the New Testament, his doctrine as recorded in the Book of Mormon, and his words as recorded in the Doctrine and Covenants."

