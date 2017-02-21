Picturing history: Dance Hall Rock before the Hole-in-the-Rock
One of the legendary stories of sacrifice and endurance from early pioneer Utah is that of the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who blazed the Hole-in-the-Rock Trail in southern Utah. Settlers in Parowan and elsewhere in that region were asked by their church leaders to leave their homes and settle in what is now San Juan County.
