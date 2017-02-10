Op-ed: We dishonor our Mormon heritag...

Op-ed: We dishonor our Mormon heritage if we let Muslim ban stand

A look through their history books should convince Mormons that they have a duty to defend the religious rights of Muslim immigrants and refugees seeking to make their home in the United States of America. To let President Donald Trump's recent executive order barring immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries stand without protest dishonors our heritage.

