The Oakland California and Washington D.C. temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will close in 2018 for extensive renovation, the church's First Presidency announced Thursday . The Oakland California Temple will close in February 2018 and will remain closed until renovations are completed in 2019.
