Mormon Mentions: David Archuleta explains social media break, Lexi...
Following an noticeable decline in social media activity over the past weeks, David Archuleta posted on Instagram that he took a break from social media to reconnect with himself and his life. He said in the post "It's so easy to get caught up in thinking about whether every moment in my life would be pleasing to everyone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|436
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|10 hr
|Lynette
|17
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC