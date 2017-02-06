Missionary killed in head-on crash 'devoted life to helping others'
Timothy Amai, 21, of Hamilton was killed when the car he was a passenger in collided with another car travelling in the opposite direction on State Highway 1, near Karapiro on Saturday. The missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had recently returned from a two-year mission to Fiji.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|6 hr
|MeSo
|3
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Feb 3
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|428
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,101
|A Time for Prophecy
|Feb 1
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Feb 1
|Steve
|28,901
|Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,...
|Jan 31
|Wildchild
|3
|Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey
|Jan 29
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|1
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC