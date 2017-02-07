Meet the Mormon mom and seminary teacher who advises Fortune 500...
Apple, Nike, eBay, Disney, and Facebook are only a few of the Fortune 500 companies who have hired Liz Wiseman, an LDS mom and president of the Wiseman Group, to teach leadership strategy. Wiseman, who is widely regarded as an expert on leadership, is slated to speak at RootsTech today but she recently spoke with the Deseret News about how her strategies for creativity, learning and leadership have been influenced by her experiences as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
