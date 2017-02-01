LDS teen designer on 'Project Runway: Junior' to show...

LDS teen designer on 'Project Runway:...

Allie, a ninth-grader from Dayton, Ohio , and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is planning to show five pieces from her collection at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10, and will be showing the 10-piece collection at Utah Fashion Week on Feb. 17. Her collection is "ready to wear with a hint of evening," she said in a telephone interview with the Deseret News. Meeting Tim Gunn for the first time, the designers' mentor and the show's co-host, going to the fabric store Mood and making friends with the other designers are highlights for Allie while she was on the show.

