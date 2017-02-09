LDS Church represented in European Parliament's conference on children and pornography
Members of the European Parliament, in partnership with the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, hosted a conference Wednesday titled " Exposure of Children to Pornography in the European Union ." "Access and exposure to pornography affect children and young people's sexual beliefs, resulting in unrealistic attitudes about sex, greater acceptance of casual sex, belief that women are sex objects, increased children and young people's sexual uncertainty about their sexual beliefs and values," Dr. Emiliano Lambiase, a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist from Italy, said in discussing results from recent research.
