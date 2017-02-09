LDS Church represented in European Pa...

LDS Church represented in European Parliament's conference on children and pornography

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Members of the European Parliament, in partnership with the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, hosted a conference Wednesday titled " Exposure of Children to Pornography in the European Union ." "Access and exposure to pornography affect children and young people's sexual beliefs, resulting in unrealistic attitudes about sex, greater acceptance of casual sex, belief that women are sex objects, increased children and young people's sexual uncertainty about their sexual beliefs and values," Dr. Emiliano Lambiase, a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist from Italy, said in discussing results from recent research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... 11 hr tongangodz 429
News Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo... Wed Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Feb 6 MeSo 3
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Feb 2 Kathy 32,101
News A Time for Prophecy Feb 1 True Christian wi... 3
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Feb 1 Steve 28,901
News Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,... Jan 31 Wildchild 3
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,215 • Total comments across all topics: 278,725,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC