LDS Church recognized for its humanitarian efforts

The LDS Church continues to respond to emergency situations and donates considerable money and resources for humanitarian efforts worldwide, according to a report by World Religion News. Citing a 2016 lecture at the University of Oxford by Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve, the report said The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has spent $1.2 billion in humanitarian and welfare efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.