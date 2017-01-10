LDS Church leaders in Canada release ...

LDS Church leaders in Canada release statement following mosque shooting

Canadian leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the a statement of sorrow and condemnation Monday after Sunday's shooting in a Quebec City mosque that killed six people. "We express our deep sorrow and condemnation for the tragic shooting of our brothers in worship at the Quebec City mosque last evening.

