LDS Church leaders in Canada release statement following mosque shooting
Canadian leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the a statement of sorrow and condemnation Monday after Sunday's shooting in a Quebec City mosque that killed six people. "We express our deep sorrow and condemnation for the tragic shooting of our brothers in worship at the Quebec City mosque last evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Time for Prophecy
|11 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|15 hr
|Steve
|28,901
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Santa Maria
|32,100
|Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,...
|Tue
|Wildchild
|3
|Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey
|Jan 29
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|1
|Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve...
|Jan 25
|no cure for relig...
|1
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|Jan 25
|True Christian wi...
|13
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC