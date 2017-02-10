LDS Church history videos show how South African Latter-day Saints battled discrimination
The LDS Church History Department recently posted two videos showing how South African Latter-day Saints faced discrimination and pioneered ways to deal with it during difficult times. Matt McBride, the Church History Department web content manager and editor, said The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fosters so many opportunities for interaction with people from diverse backgrounds.
