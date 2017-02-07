LDS Church creating new BYU Pathway Worldwide education program
The LDS Church is creating a newer higher-education program and expanding it to its system of private universities, with current BYU-Idaho President Clark G. Gilbert leaving his post to assume a new commissioner role to oversee it. The new program and Gilbert's new role was announced in a 10 a.m. Tuesday morning news conference led by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
