LDS Church announces a change to the calling of family history consultants
A change was announced to the calling of family history consultants within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the RootsTech Leadership session, which was held in the Conference Center Theater on Thursday evening. Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced that family history consultants will now be called "temple and family history consultants."
