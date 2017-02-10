LDS Church announces a change to the ...

LDS Church announces a change to the calling of family history consultants

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

A change was announced to the calling of family history consultants within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the RootsTech Leadership session, which was held in the Conference Center Theater on Thursday evening. Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced that family history consultants will now be called "temple and family history consultants."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... 16 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 430
News Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo... Wed Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Feb 6 MeSo 3
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Feb 2 Kathy 32,099
News A Time for Prophecy Feb 1 True Christian wi... 3
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Feb 1 Steve 28,901
News Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,... Jan 31 Wildchild 3
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,910 • Total comments across all topics: 278,751,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC