Lawmakers hear plans for busy summer at new Fairpark stadium
Construction of a new 10,000-seat stadium at the Utah State Fairpark is 40 percent complete, with plans to host 5,000 participants at a BMW Motorcycle owners rally in early July. The $17 million stadium is being built in part from an infusion of $10 million in funding from the Utah Legislature approved during a special session last summer, and a $3 million contribution from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Feb 10
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|430
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
|A Time for Prophecy
|Feb 1
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Feb 1
|Steve
|28,901
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC