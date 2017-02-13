Lawmakers hear plans for busy summer at new Fairpark stadium

Construction of a new 10,000-seat stadium at the Utah State Fairpark is 40 percent complete, with plans to host 5,000 participants at a BMW Motorcycle owners rally in early July. The $17 million stadium is being built in part from an infusion of $10 million in funding from the Utah Legislature approved during a special session last summer, and a $3 million contribution from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

