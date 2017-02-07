Latter-day Saints in Nauvoo commemorate the 171-year anniversary of pioneer exodus
More than 200 Latter-day Saints marched down Historic Nauvoo's Parley Street to the Mississippi River Saturday morning to commemorate the 171st anniversary of the Mormon pioneer exodus to the Salt Lake Valley. The 1846 reenactment was open to the public, but mostly consisted of missionaries and local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dressed like the Nauvoo Legion with rifles and bearing flags.
