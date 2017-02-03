Larry Emdur and wife Sylvie attend Bo...

Larry Emdur and wife Sylvie attend Book Of Mormon premiere

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Larry Emdur and wife Sylvie cuddle up on the red carpet in Melbourne... after the 52-year-old revealed his latest tattoo is a tribute to their daughter Larry Emdur and his wife Sylvie walked the red carpet in matching black outfits at The Book Of Mormon opening night in Melbourne on Saturday. The youthful 52-year-old TV host paired a trendy V-neck shirt with a formal jacket and slim fitting trousers, and accessorised with pointed dress shoes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... Fri Rabbeen Al Jihad 428
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Thu Kathy 32,101
News A Time for Prophecy Feb 1 True Christian wi... 3
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Feb 1 Steve 28,901
News Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,... Jan 31 Wildchild 3
Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey Jan 29 BetheljudgmentDan... 1
News Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve... Jan 25 no cure for relig... 1
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,289 • Total comments across all topics: 278,559,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC