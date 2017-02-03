Larry Emdur and wife Sylvie attend Book Of Mormon premiere
Larry Emdur and wife Sylvie cuddle up on the red carpet in Melbourne... after the 52-year-old revealed his latest tattoo is a tribute to their daughter Larry Emdur and his wife Sylvie walked the red carpet in matching black outfits at The Book Of Mormon opening night in Melbourne on Saturday. The youthful 52-year-old TV host paired a trendy V-neck shirt with a formal jacket and slim fitting trousers, and accessorised with pointed dress shoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Fri
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|428
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Kathy
|32,101
|A Time for Prophecy
|Feb 1
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Feb 1
|Steve
|28,901
|Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,...
|Jan 31
|Wildchild
|3
|Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey
|Jan 29
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|1
|Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve...
|Jan 25
|no cure for relig...
|1
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC