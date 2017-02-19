JS and the Fate of the Unevangelized

If salvation comes through Jesus Christ, what happens to the billions of human beings who have lived on earth without a reasonable introduction to the Savior and his Gospel? There is an array of different theories on this question, which have been ably summarized in John Sanders, "Those Who Have Never Heard: A Survey of the Major Positions," in Salvation in Christ: Comparative Christian Views , ed. Roger R. Keller and Robert L. Millet , 299-325 .

