Josh Gad Sings "Gaston" in 'Beauty and the Beast' Clip

Disney's upcoming live-action Beauty and the Beast has provided us with an exorbitant amount of sneak previews and teasers over the past few months - but that doesn't make us any less excited to see the movie when it officially premieres on March 17. On Monday, they gave us yet another taste of what the film will be like, in the form of a clip from the song "Gaston." The video features a hearty solo from Josh Gad, who plays IRL villain Gaston's sidekick, LeFou.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.