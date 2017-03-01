Josh Gad Sings "Gaston" in 'Beauty and the Beast' Clip
Disney's upcoming live-action Beauty and the Beast has provided us with an exorbitant amount of sneak previews and teasers over the past few months - but that doesn't make us any less excited to see the movie when it officially premieres on March 17. On Monday, they gave us yet another taste of what the film will be like, in the form of a clip from the song "Gaston." The video features a hearty solo from Josh Gad, who plays IRL villain Gaston's sidekick, LeFou.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|11 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Tue
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
