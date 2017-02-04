Josh Gad Calls Out Kellyanne Conway with Book of Mormon Tune
Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway's latest scandal hit the news recently when she attempted to use her trademark 'alternative facts' to defend Trump's Muslim ban. In a Hardball interview, Conway cited the Bowling Green Massacre as a terrorist attack, one the media ignored completely.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Fri
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|428
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Kathy
|32,101
|A Time for Prophecy
|Feb 1
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Feb 1
|Steve
|28,901
|Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,...
|Jan 31
|Wildchild
|3
|Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey
|Jan 29
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|1
|Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve...
|Jan 25
|no cure for relig...
|1
