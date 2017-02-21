Jordan, escape hatch for fleeing Syrians, also shelters most of the Mideast's Arab Mormons
As Syria continues to devolve into chaos, violence and destruction, its refugees have little hope of making it to the United States - especially with President Donald Trump's stated intention of blocking any from entering this country. Instead, they are fleeing to nearby nations - especially the relatively safe haven of Jordan.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|10 hr
|Now Is The Time
|15
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Feb 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|432
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
