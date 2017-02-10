Jane Manning James, a free black woman who embraced gospel in 1841,...
As Americans have been observing February as Black History Month, attendees at the Evenings at the Museum Lecture Feb. 23, remembered Jane Manning James, one of history's first and most faithful African American members of the Church. Jerri A. Harwell presented a one-woman theater vignette at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City, portraying Sister James as she has done since 2003, when she began the performances at This Is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City.
