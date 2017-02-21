House passes polygamy bill to strengthen punishments linked to child abuse, fraud, other crimes
A bill that would strengthen penalties for bigamy whenever it's tied to child abuse, fraud, domestic abuse, sexual abuse and other certain crimes passed the in Utah House of Representatives on Thursday. The vote comes after hours of testimony in a House committee earlier this month, where lawmakers heard often emotional stories about the abuses associated with polygamy and the fear otherwise law-abiding people practicing polygamy have of being prosecuted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Tue
|Now Is The Time
|15
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Feb 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|431
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC