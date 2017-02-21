House passes polygamy bill to strengthen punishments linked to child abuse, fraud, other crimes

A bill that would strengthen penalties for bigamy whenever it's tied to child abuse, fraud, domestic abuse, sexual abuse and other certain crimes passed the in Utah House of Representatives on Thursday. The vote comes after hours of testimony in a House committee earlier this month, where lawmakers heard often emotional stories about the abuses associated with polygamy and the fear otherwise law-abiding people practicing polygamy have of being prosecuted.

