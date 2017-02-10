Holyoke Catholic grad lands role in -...

Holyoke Catholic grad lands role in - Book of Mormon' touring company

On Feb. 14, Holyoke Catholic High School graduate PJ Adzima will have a lot to celebrate. He will not just acknowledge Valentine's Day, but this date will mark a triumphant return to the area as he appears in "The Book of Mormon" at the Bushnell Theater in Hartford, Conn.

