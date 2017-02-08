Henry J. Eyring, son of Mormon apostle, to lead BYU-Idaho
The son of one of the Mormon church's top leaders has been named the new president at Brigham Young University-Idaho. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that Henry J. Eyring will assume the role in April at the religion's university in Rexburg, Idaho.
