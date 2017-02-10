Grosses: Waitress Continues to Rise w...

Grosses: Waitress Continues to Rise with Sara Bareilles Casting News

Change can be delicious! Broadway fans were thrilled to learn that Waitress ' Tony-nominated music mastermind Sara Bareilles will take the stage as Jenna Hunterson beginning on March 31. Tony winner Jessie Mueller is poised to take her final bow in the musical on March 26. As a result, Waitress grossed $899,064 and played at 95.73% capacity. Also joining the upper crust are the usual suspects, including Hamilton , The Lion King , The Book of Mormon , Wicked and Aladdin .

