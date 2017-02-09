Gilbert to add 35 BYU-I staffers to BYU-PW; Eyring following father as Rexburg president

Idaho's Pathway and online degree advisement programs needed to move to Salt Lake City as they become BYU-Pathway Worldwide because the LDS Church's new education program will require more international travel as it expands, Clark Gilbert said Thursday. BYU-Pathway Worldwide "will interact very intimately also with different organizations in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including its missionary department and including its self-reliance services and including all the area presidencies from all around the world," he added, according to the Rexburg Standard Journal .

