Gilbert to add 35 BYU-I staffers to BYU-PW; Eyring following father as Rexburg president
Idaho's Pathway and online degree advisement programs needed to move to Salt Lake City as they become BYU-Pathway Worldwide because the LDS Church's new education program will require more international travel as it expands, Clark Gilbert said Thursday. BYU-Pathway Worldwide "will interact very intimately also with different organizations in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including its missionary department and including its self-reliance services and including all the area presidencies from all around the world," he added, according to the Rexburg Standard Journal .
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|7 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|430
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Wed
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
|A Time for Prophecy
|Feb 1
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Feb 1
|Steve
|28,901
|Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,...
|Jan 31
|Wildchild
|3
