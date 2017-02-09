Gilbert to add 35 BYU-I staffers to B...

Gilbert to add 35 BYU-I staffers to BYU-PW; Eyring following father as Rexburg president

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Idaho's Pathway and online degree advisement programs needed to move to Salt Lake City as they become BYU-Pathway Worldwide because the LDS Church's new education program will require more international travel as it expands, Clark Gilbert said Thursday. BYU-Pathway Worldwide "will interact very intimately also with different organizations in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including its missionary department and including its self-reliance services and including all the area presidencies from all around the world," he added, according to the Rexburg Standard Journal .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... 7 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 430
News Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo... Wed Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Feb 6 MeSo 3
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Feb 2 Kathy 32,099
News A Time for Prophecy Feb 1 True Christian wi... 3
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Feb 1 Steve 28,901
News Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,... Jan 31 Wildchild 3
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,831 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC