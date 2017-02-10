Future of FLDS community Bountiful, B.C. unclear after criminal conviction
Brandon Blackmore, right, yells at a cameraman as he leaves the courthouse in Cranbrook, B.C., Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. A B.C. Supreme Court judge delivered his ruling in the case of three people who are accused of removing girls from Canada so they could be placed in plural marriages.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Feb 10
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|430
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
|A Time for Prophecy
|Feb 1
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Feb 1
|Steve
|28,901
