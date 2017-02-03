Former Mormon bishop remembers the da...

Former Mormon bishop remembers the day he went undercover -- as a...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Courtesy David Musselman David Musselman, 45, of Taylorsville, decided to dress as a down-on-his-luck homeless man to drive home the lesson of compassion to his Mormon flock. Courtesy David Musselman David Musselman, 45, of Taylorsville, decided to dress as a down-on-his-luck homeless man to drive home the lesson of compassion to his Mormon flock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... Feb 3 Rabbeen Al Jihad 428
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Feb 2 Kathy 32,101
News A Time for Prophecy Feb 1 True Christian wi... 3
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Feb 1 Steve 28,901
News Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,... Jan 31 Wildchild 3
Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey Jan 29 BetheljudgmentDan... 1
News Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve... Jan 25 no cure for relig... 1
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,398 • Total comments across all topics: 278,589,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC