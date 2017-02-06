First Presidency of the LDS Church announces Arequipa Peru Temple groundbreaking
The groundbreaking for the Arequipa Peru Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held March 4, the First Presidency announced Monday. The temple will serve Latter-day Saints in Arequipa, Peru's second most populous city, and surrounding areas.
