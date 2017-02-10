Financial Peace University to be held at Prairie Lakes Church
Two series of Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University Class will be held in Fort Dodge. The first series is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Sundays beginning Feb. 12 and running through April 9. The second series begins March 7 and runs through May 2. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1436 N. 32nd.
