Face to Face with President Henry B. Eyring and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland
President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invite youth in a video posted to LDS.org to participate in a Face to Face event on March 4. President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will go "Face to Face" with youth around the world during a special broadcast on March 4. "Most youth of the Church across the world will never have the chance to visit Palmyra, New York, in person, but I hope that participating in this event will help some of them feel as if they are there," said President Eyring.
