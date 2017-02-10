Face to Face with President Henry B. ...

Face to Face with President Henry B. Eyring and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invite youth in a video posted to LDS.org to participate in a Face to Face event on March 4. President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will go "Face to Face" with youth around the world during a special broadcast on March 4. "Most youth of the Church across the world will never have the chance to visit Palmyra, New York, in person, but I hope that participating in this event will help some of them feel as if they are there," said President Eyring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... 7 hr Christian Fumblem... 18
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) Feb 25 Rabbeen Al Jihad 436
News Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06) Feb 13 Phart Divinely 58
News Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11) Feb 11 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 118
News Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo... Feb 8 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Feb 6 MeSo 3
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Feb 2 Kathy 32,099
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,917 • Total comments across all topics: 279,208,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC