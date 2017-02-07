Elder Oaks to speak at BYU-Idaho, Eld...

Elder Oaks to speak at BYU-Idaho, Elder Cook at BYU in Tuesday devotionals

In a rare event created by a late schedule change, two LDS apostles are scheduled to speak on the same day this week at the two largest Mormon universities. Elder Quentin L. Cook will speak Tuesday at a Brigham Young University devotional that begins at 11:05 a.m. Elder Dallin H. Oaks will deliver a devotional address at BYU-Idaho at 2:10 p.m. Both are members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

