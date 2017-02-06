Daphne Bramham: Convictions pave the way for more charges in polygamous community of Bountiful
Brandon Blackmore, right, yells at a cameraman as he leaves the courthouse in Cranbrook, B.C., Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. A B.C. Supreme Court judge delivered his ruling in the case of three people who are accused of removing girls from Canada so they could be placed in plural marriages.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh ORG XMIT: JMC114 It is significant that after more than 60 years of rumours, members of the polygamous community in Bountiful, B.C. have finally been held to account for sexually abusing children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|21 hr
|MeSo
|3
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Feb 3
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|428
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,101
|A Time for Prophecy
|Feb 1
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Feb 1
|Steve
|28,901
|Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,...
|Jan 31
|Wildchild
|3
|Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey
|Jan 29
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|1
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC