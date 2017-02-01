CNN article compares, contrasts 1879 ...

CNN article compares, contrasts 1879 Mormon travel ban with Trump's 2017 executive order

Last week, University of Utah professor W. Paul Reeve wrote an op-ed for the Deseret News showing similarities between President Trump's executive order on immigration last week with U.S. Secretary of State William Evarts' effort in 1879 to keep Mormons from immigrating to the United States. Reeve said "the rhetoric aimed at Mormons in the 19th century is eerily similar to that aimed at Muslims and other immigrants today," and he proceeded to cite examples of justification of the Mormon ban interspersed with reasoning for the recent actions made by President Trump.

