BYU-Idaho to hold open house

BYU-Idaho to hold open house

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

The Science and Technology Center and the Central Energy Facility will open their doors from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. "These facilities are new tools that our students have to prepare them to enter the workforce," spokesman Brett Crandall said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo... 11 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Feb 6 MeSo 3
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... Feb 3 Rabbeen Al Jihad 428
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Feb 2 Kathy 32,101
News A Time for Prophecy Feb 1 True Christian wi... 3
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Feb 1 Steve 28,901
News Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,... Jan 31 Wildchild 3
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,681 • Total comments across all topics: 278,694,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC