Broadway in Birmingham announces 'Kinky Boots,' 'Lion King,' 'Motown,' more for 2017-18 season
Broadway in Birmingham's 2017-18 season will include national touring productions of "Motown the Musical," "Kinky Boots," The Lion King" and "The Book of Mormon." A bespectacled rocker, Mormon missionaries, a pride of lions and a drag queen with a heart of gold are on the agenda for the next Broadway in Birmingham series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|40 min
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Fri
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|430
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
|A Time for Prophecy
|Feb 1
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Feb 1
|Steve
|28,901
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC