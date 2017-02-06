Broadway announces upcoming season; 'Hamilton' to come through in 2018-19
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hip Hop recreation of the life of one of America's Founding Fathers won 11 Tony Awards last June, and it's been the hottest ticket in New York City for two years. Broadway in Cincinnati has announced the shows it will present at Downtown Cincinnati's Aronoff Center for its 2017-18 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|8 hr
|MeSo
|3
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Feb 3
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|428
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,101
|A Time for Prophecy
|Feb 1
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Feb 1
|Steve
|28,901
|Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,...
|Jan 31
|Wildchild
|3
|Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey
|Jan 29
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|1
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC