Book review: 'Witness in the Dark' is a suspenseful page-turner full of faith

Lynne Larson creates a nail-biting tale full of suspense and faith in "Witness in the Dark." The novel takes place in Tooele with characters traveling to other familiar locations like Cedar City and Salt Lake City.

