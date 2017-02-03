Book review: Author explores connection between journal writing,...

" RECIEVING PERSONAL REVELATION : Using a Journal to Improve Your Communication With God," by Larry W. Tippets, Covenant Communications , $15.99, 224 pages Utah author Larry W. Tippetts wrote "Receiving Personal Revelation: Using a Journal to Improve Your Communication With God" to show the connection between and importance of personal revelation and record keeping. Tippetts uses the ancient scriptures as well as the Book of Mormon, which is used by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as reminders to be a record-keeping people.

