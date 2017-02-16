'Book Of Mormon' Delivers With Sassy, Wild Energy At Bushnell
Those dances! Herky-jerky struts with twisting hips and arms akimbo, all the more dazzling for being done in pressed black trousers and starched white shirts. "The Book of Mormon," in its third visit to Connecticut - and second to The Bushnell, through Sunday, Feb. 19 - retains its slickness, its sassiness, its casual cursing and its sense of wonder.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Feb 10
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|430
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
|A Time for Prophecy
|Feb 1
|True Christian wi...
|3
