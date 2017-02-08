'Book of Mormon' At Bushnell, 'Moon For Misbegotten' At Playhouse on Park
"The Book of Mormon" returns to The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave. in Hartford, Feb. 14 to 19, with a largely different cast than the tour had in its previous two times in Connecticut. The latest Elder Price is Gabe Gibbs.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|13 hr
|tongangodz
|428
|A Time for Prophecy
|Wed
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Steve
|28,901
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Santa Maria
|32,100
|Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,...
|Tue
|Wildchild
|3
|Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey
|Jan 29
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|1
|Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve...
|Jan 25
|no cure for relig...
|1
