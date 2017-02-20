Book of Mormon, Aladdin, RSC & More R...

Book of Mormon, Aladdin, RSC & More Raise Record Funds for TheatreMAD Trust

TheatreMAD Make A Difference Trust today announced that its 2016 World AIDS Day bucket collection at West End theatres raised a record 93,359.29. The stars of this year's collection were The Book of Mormon which raised a staggering 21,323.00 Disney's Aladdin followed with 10,276.00 The Royal Shakespeare Company raised 7,201.00 Disney's The Lion King were next with 5,896.00 and Les Miserables completed the top five with 5,814.00 Melanie Tranter, chair of the Make A Difference Trust said, "Thanks to the incredible generosity of the theatre going public and the hard work of the wonderful theatre community we had a record year."

