Book of Mormon, Aladdin, RSC & More Raise Record Funds for TheatreMAD Trust
TheatreMAD Make A Difference Trust today announced that its 2016 World AIDS Day bucket collection at West End theatres raised a record 93,359.29. The stars of this year's collection were The Book of Mormon which raised a staggering 21,323.00 Disney's Aladdin followed with 10,276.00 The Royal Shakespeare Company raised 7,201.00 Disney's The Lion King were next with 5,896.00 and Les Miserables completed the top five with 5,814.00 Melanie Tranter, chair of the Make A Difference Trust said, "Thanks to the incredible generosity of the theatre going public and the hard work of the wonderful theatre community we had a record year."
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Fri
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|432
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
|A Time for Prophecy
|Feb 1
|True Christian wi...
|3
