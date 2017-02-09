Bill Maher pledges to do the unthinka...

Bill Maher pledges to do the unthinkable if Mitt Romney takes over the country

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

In a preview clip of Van Jones' The Messy Truth , scheduled to air Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, comedian Bill Maher joked about converting to Mormonism and donating $1 million to former President Barack Obama's 2012 Republican challenger, Mitt Romney. Maher recounted how in 2012 he donated $1 million to Obama's re-election campaign, noting that given the person currently in the White House, "I would happily give that million dollars right now to Mitt Romney if he would take over the country."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... 7 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 430
News Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo... Wed Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ... Feb 6 MeSo 3
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Feb 2 Kathy 32,099
News A Time for Prophecy Feb 1 True Christian wi... 3
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Feb 1 Steve 28,901
News Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,... Jan 31 Wildchild 3
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,831 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC