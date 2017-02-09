Bill Maher pledges to do the unthinkable if Mitt Romney takes over the country

In a preview clip of Van Jones' The Messy Truth , scheduled to air Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, comedian Bill Maher joked about converting to Mormonism and donating $1 million to former President Barack Obama's 2012 Republican challenger, Mitt Romney. Maher recounted how in 2012 he donated $1 million to Obama's re-election campaign, noting that given the person currently in the White House, "I would happily give that million dollars right now to Mitt Romney if he would take over the country."

