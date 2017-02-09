Bill Maher pledges to do the unthinkable if Mitt Romney takes over the country
In a preview clip of Van Jones' The Messy Truth , scheduled to air Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, comedian Bill Maher joked about converting to Mormonism and donating $1 million to former President Barack Obama's 2012 Republican challenger, Mitt Romney. Maher recounted how in 2012 he donated $1 million to Obama's re-election campaign, noting that given the person currently in the White House, "I would happily give that million dollars right now to Mitt Romney if he would take over the country."
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|7 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|430
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Wed
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,099
|A Time for Prophecy
|Feb 1
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Feb 1
|Steve
|28,901
|Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,...
|Jan 31
|Wildchild
|3
