Believe! Billy Harrigan Tighe Will Star as J.M. Barrie in the Finding Neverland Tour
Raise your voice in cheer! Broadway favorite Billy Harrigan Tighe will star as J.M. Barrie in the national tour of Finding Neverland . Tighe, who's taking over for Kevin Kern, will begin performances in the touring production of the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning musical on February 7 at the SHN Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I...
|Fri
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|428
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Kathy
|32,101
|A Time for Prophecy
|Feb 1
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Feb 1
|Steve
|28,901
|Many Mormons recoil at Trump order on refugees,...
|Jan 31
|Wildchild
|3
|Larry Kimber Jr./Rich Gailey
|Jan 29
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|1
|Mother asks Trump to help free son jailed in Ve...
|Jan 25
|no cure for relig...
|1
