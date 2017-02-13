Australian media, LDS Church members react to 'The Book of...

Australian media, LDS Church members ...

Australian members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have embraced missionary opportunities as "The Book of Mormon" musical arrived in Melbourne earlier this month. "The Book of Mormon" pokes fun at Mormon missionaries, but with the LDS Church's decision to launch media campaigns with phrases like, "You've seen the play, now read the book" in public areas, members are given opportunities to easily talk about the gospel.

