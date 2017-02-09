At BYU, Elder Cook says alcohol cultu...

At BYU, Elder Cook says alcohol culture creates misery, calls abortion a 'moral blot'

BYU senior Alysha Carroll is happily engaged, but she faced a sobering realization Tuesday: She wouldn't have a fiancA© if his family had stuck to the U.S. norm for family size. That thought had never crossed the 23-year-old's mind before Elder Quentin L. Cook of the LDS Church's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles conducted an interactive exercise with thousands of students during a BYU devotional in the Marriott Center on Tuesday.

