A third moose shot and killed in Anchorage

Riley Ryan and Robert Lisbourne found a dead moose near Muldoon Road and 36th Ave. on their way home from school in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Two boys found a bull moose shot dead in East Anchorage on Friday near a church, making it the third shooting of a moose in the city in less than a week.

